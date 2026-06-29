Police search for suspects behind Brussels shootings

Illustrative image of a police officer with a gun. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Two shootings were reported on Sunday night in the Brussels municipality of Anderlecht.

Local police were called at around 22:00 to an incident involving gunfire on Rue Georges Moreau in Anderlecht. Officers discovered several bullet casings at the scene but found neither the suspected perpetrator nor any victims.

Two victims have since come forward of their own accord at the police station in Anderlecht, the Brussels-Midi police zone said.

No further details have been released regarding their condition or the circumstances of the incident.

A few hours after the first incident on Sunday, at around 01:30, the police were called to reports of shots fired on Cours Saint-Guidon, in Anderlecht. On arrival, officers found two bullet casings, but no injured people or suspects.

An investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances of the shootings and to identify the perpetrator or perpetrators.

This article was updated at 11:36.

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