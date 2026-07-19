Changeable weather continues into next week

Illustrative image of clouds Credit: Belga

Belgium will see mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with a small chance of local drizzle, before brighter spells develop later and temperatures reach 20°C on the coast and 22°C inland, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

Cloud cover will vary from moderate to heavy through the day. Sunshine is expected to break through more widely during the afternoon, while coastal areas may experience strong winds at times.

This evening and overnight, conditions will remain dry with light cloud. Minimum temperatures will range from 8°C to 16°C.

Monday will begin with sunny intervals, but cloud is expected to increase as the day goes on. There is also a chance of patchy drizzle, with highs of 17°C in the High Fens and 21°C to 22°C in central parts of the country.

Tuesday morning is forecast to be largely cloudy, but longer sunny spells should develop later in the day. Maximum temperatures will range from 19°C to 26°C.

Unsettled weather is expected to continue on Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance of rain or showers in places. Temperatures will peak at 22°C to 23°C.

From Friday, it is set to turn warmer again.

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