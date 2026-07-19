Belgium explores alternatives to Dutch frigates

The Belgian Navy frigate Leopold I returns to its home port in Zeebrugge on 14 December 2014 after participating in Operation Atalanta, the European Union's anti-piracy mission off the Horn of Africa. Credit : Belga / Kurt Desplenter.

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken said he will contact other countries that build frigates after delays and rising costs hit Belgium’s order for two Dutch-made warships.

Francken made the announcement on Sunday in an interview with VTM Nieuws. Belgium had ordered the frigates from the Netherlands as part of the Belgian-Dutch naval partnership, but delivery has been pushed back significantly.

Under a decision taken by the Michel government, Belgium and the Netherlands agreed to procure two new frigates and six new minehunters. Belgium took responsibility for the minehunters, while the Netherlands handled the frigates.

The vessels concerned are Anti-Submarine Warfare Frigates, intended to replace the current multipurpose M-class frigates in Belgian service.

The delivery of the two ships is now facing major delays. The first frigate is not expected before 2033 at the earliest, six years later than originally planned.

Costs have also risen sharply beyond the initial budget. The delays risk leaving the Belgian navy without frigates, as the Leopold I and the Louise-Marie are nearing the end of their operational life.

Francken said a letter would be sent on Monday to other frigate-producing countries asking for price estimates and possible delivery dates. The countries contacted are Spain, France, Germany, Italy and Turkey.

He also praised Turkey’s defence industry on Sunday.

Francken said Belgium would prefer to continue with the Dutch programme if possible, citing the long-standing cooperation between the two countries and the advantages of operating the same platform.

But he warned that the current terms may be unacceptable if prices have doubled and the delivery timetable remains severely delayed.

He said he wants to take a decision in October.

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