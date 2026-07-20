National Ball: Place du Jeu de Balle fills up with a friendly atmosphere

Credit: Belga

The traditional National Ball held on the eve of Belgium’s National Day kicked off on Monday evening at Place du Jeu de Balle in Brussels.

Under a summer sun, the atmosphere was already lively shortly after 8pm as the crowd steadily grew.

Earlier in the evening, bars and terraces began to fill up. With a beer in hand, many Brussels residents enjoyed the last rays of sunshine before the festivities got fully under way.

Families with very young children mingled with groups of friends, all drawn to the popular annual event.

In front of the stage, the first spectators were already singing and starting to dance.

Berre, a familiar face at the National Ball, was joined this year by Nicoleke. The pair engaged the crowd with their trademark Brussels-style zwanze, mixing jokes, improvisation and references to local folklore.

Classics by Jacques Brel alternated with other well-known songs, sung along to by part of the audience.

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A few couples danced while children moved to the music in front of the stage, encouraged by their parents.

As every year, the National Ball attracted a broad mix of people. Some regulars said they never miss the Marolles gathering.

“It’s the atmosphere we come for, not just the concerts,” said one woman from Brussels who had come with friends.

A young father, standing near the stage with his two children, said he appreciated “a celebration where everyone finds their place”.

The free event was due to continue throughout the evening, with several concerts and activities on Place du Jeu de Balle.