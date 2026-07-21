A record-breaking National Ball at Place du Jeu de Balle

The 'Bal National' festivities, an evening of concerts on the eve of Belgium's National Day, Monday 20 July 2026. Credit: Marius Burgelman/Belga

The National Ball in Brussels drew a record 19,000 people on Monday evening, organisers said, making the 2026 edition the best attended in the event’s history.

The figure, recorded from 18:00 on Place du Jeu de Balle, was based on counts carried out by police at the various access points. Organisers gave the update to Belga shortly before 01:00 on Tuesday.

The ball is an evening of free concerts held annually on the eve of Belgium's National Day. Classics by Jacques Brel alternated with other well-known songs, sung along to by part of the audience.

This year’s turnout surpassed the previous record of 18,000 participants set last year.

The square had reached full capacity shortly before 23:00, as the event unfolded in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere.

Thousands of people sang and danced throughout the evening to live music.

Held free of charge on the eve of Belgium’s National Day, the National Ball was staging its 23rd edition.

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