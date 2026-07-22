Brussels among most expensive nights out according to 'Oasis Index'

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Jasper Jacobs

Brussels is among the most expensive cities in Europe for a night out when it comes to buying beer and cigarettes, with prices having almost doubled in ten years.

The Oasis Index, named after the British band's iconic song 'Cigarettes & Alcohol', monitors the average price of five half-litre domestic beers and two packs of cigarettes in US dollars.

In 2026, the most expensive cities for a night out in the world are located in Oceania, with Melbourne ($111.20), Sydney ($109.50), Auckland ($68.60), and Wellington ($67.10) topping the charts.

They are followed by English cities like London ($63.90), Birmingham ($62.80) and the Irish capital Dublin ($61.60).

Brussels ranks 18th on the index, with an average night costing $41.10 according to Deutsche Bank. Looking at the European mainland, it ranks fourth, only beaten by Paris ($43.50), Helsinki ($46.20) and Oslo ($53.40).

It ranks significantly higher than its neighbouring capitals of Amsterdam ($38.10), Berlin ($28.20) and Luxembourg ($26.30).

The cheapest alternatives for a night out in Europe are Istanbul ($16.60), Warsaw ($19.50), and Madrid ($19.90). Globally, the cheapest cities according to the index are Shanghai ($10.40), Rio de Janeiro ($11.70), and Cairo ($12.10).

Brussels is also among the highest risers on the index. A year ago, it ranked 22nd, with a night out costing 'only' $40.30. In ten years, the cost has almost doubled, with a night out in 2016 costing $22.30.

The 84% increase is the sixth-highest in the index, behind Bogota (+98%), Mexico City (+92%), Prague (+89%), Melbourne (+89%), and Budapest (+86%).

What is the Oasis Index?

The Oasis Index is part of Deutsche Bank's annual Mapping the World's Prices report, which tracks key indicators of the cost of living in 69 global cities.

Cities from the Oceania continent usually rank highest on the index, as both Australia and New Zealand have high sin taxes – higher prices on goods and services considered harmful to individuals or society.

The 20 most expensive cities according to the Oasis Index

# City 2026 (USD) 2016–2026 1 Melbourne 111.20 +89% 2 Sydney 109.50 +82% 3 Auckland 68.60 +42% 4 Wellington 67.10 +28% 5 London 63.90 +61% 6 Birmingham 62.80 +69% 7 Dublin 61.60 +65% 8 Edinburgh 60.50 +56% 9 New York 54.10 +39% 10 Oslo 53.40 +21% 11 Singapore 50.30 +20% 12 Tel Aviv-Yafo 49.10 +71% 13 Chicago 47.20 +43% 14 Helsinki 46.20 +69% 15 Vancouver 45.10 +47% 16 Paris 43.50 +66% 17 San Francisco 43.00 +62% 18 Brussels 41.10 +84% 19 Toronto 41.10 +44% 20 Boston 40.20 +27%

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