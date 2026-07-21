Second stabbing near Ghent city festival as three suspects caught on camera

Police during the first day of the 'Gentse Feesten'. Credit: Belga/Nicholas Maeterlinck

Police are investigating a stabbing which took place near the 'Gentse Feesten' city festival in Ghent on Monday night.

The stabbing happened near the Saint Michael bridge in the city centre shortly after midnight and left one man wounded. Police are searching for three suspects who have been caught on camera near the bridge.

“Three individuals involved have now been clearly identified. The role of each of them will be investigated. The victim was taken to hospital but is expected to be discharged later on Tuesday,” the public prosecutor’s office told Het Laatste Nieuws.

Earlier on Monday, a nineteen-year-old was stabbed by three men. According to witnesses, the suspect wore ski masks. The stabbing happened near a different bridge close to the Gentse Feesten. The severely wounded victim is still being treated at a local hospital. It is not clear whether the two incidents are related. The suspects are still at large.

Police have said that festivities in Ghent had been calm, despite videos circulating on social media saying that fights had become more frequent than in the previous year.

A third stabbing happened in Ghent on Monday afternoon. A man with mental health problems stabbed his own brother.

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