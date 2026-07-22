Multiple people evacuated after a vehicle hit a gas meter box in Namur

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Twenty-two people were evacuated from their homes overnight after a gas leak in Bouvignes, near Dinant, in Namur province.

The leak happened in Rue de Meuse in the early hours of Wednesday, according to Dinaphi emergency zone spokesperson Patrice Liétart.

A vehicle crashed into a gas meter box at street level before the driver left the scene.

According to the spokesman, a neighbour was woken by the sound of the impact and the hiss of gas escaping from the low-pressure pipe.

Emergency services found that the pipe had been completely ruptured.

Working with police, they evacuated homes within a 50-metre radius.

Utility company Ores secured the pipe by fitting a temporary cap.

As a precaution, rail traffic on nearby line 154 was also suspended.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes safely shortly before 04:00.

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