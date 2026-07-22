Traffic disruptions on E19 motorway expected until late September

Credit: Belga

Roadworks on the E19 slip road from Antwerp to Brussels’ inner ring, towards Zaventem, Leuven and Namur, will begin on Monday 10 August and are expected to cause major traffic disruption until 26 September.

The Flemish road agency, Agentschap Wegen en Verkeer, announced the project on Wednesday.

The works will affect the slip road at the Machelen interchange, a heavily used section of road. The bridge deck and road surface both require extensive renovation.

Contractors will strip the carriageway down to the waterproofing layer, carry out local repairs and then lay a new road surface.

Two lanes will remain open during the works. One will run through the work site, while the other will be diverted via Woluwelaan.

Even so, the agency warned that severe disruption is likely, particularly on the E19 towards Brussels. Traffic jams are expected to build up, especially during rush hour.

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