Brussels to scrap first-aid training from driver's license requirements

Credit: Belga

First-aid training will no longer be required to obtain a driving licence in Brussels from 15 August, according to the regional mobility service, Brussels Mobility, on Monday.

The requirement had been in place since 1 November 2018, with the Brussels-Capital Region covering the associated costs.

Brussels Mobility said the decision was initially driven by budget savings, but added that other reasons also supported the change.

When the measure was introduced, the aim was to give motorists basic training so they could respond to road accident victims, based on the view that the first minutes after a crash are crucial.

However, Brussels Mobility said no study had shown that first-aid training for drivers had a positive effect on road safety.

It added that this was understandable to some extent, as people involved in an accident are often too shocked to know how to help.

Brussels was the only region in Belgium to make first-aid training compulsory for a driving licence. Abroad, only Austria has a similar requirement.

Brussels Mobility said that, if the goal is to spread first-aid knowledge more widely, it would be more effective to offer full training in secondary or higher education, as well as in the workplace.

To obtain a driving licence in Brussels, candidates must first pass a theory test, followed by a practical exam that includes a hazard perception test and an on-road assessment.

The first-aid course, which is currently compulsory between those two stages, will be abolished from 15 August. Anyone taking the practical test before that date will still need to provide proof of first-aid training, but it will no longer be required afterwards.

Related News