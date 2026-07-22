Belgian cyclist hit by car after Tour de France time trial

Belgian Xandro Meurisse. Credit: Belga/Jasper Jacobs

Belgian Cyclist Xandro Meurisse was hit by a car on Tuesday after the Tour de France time trial on the shores of Lake Geneva between Evian and Thonon.

“Xandro was riding back to the start of the time trial when a car hit him. He has now sustained serious injuries,” wrote a group of the rider’s fans on social media after the time trial, the 16th stage of the Tour.

Meurisse, 55th in the general classification, posted photos on Instagram on Tuesday showing grazes on his knees and elbows.

American cyclist Brandon McNulty was involved in a collision with a car shortly before the 16th stage of the race on Tuesday.

The American reportedly crashed into the vehicle after it attempted to overtake him and then suddenly braked.

The accident took place on the route between Thonon-les-Bains and Évian-les-Bains, the finish and start points respectively for Tuesday’s time trial.

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