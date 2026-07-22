Belgium to urge the EU to require radio receivers in new cars

Credit: Belga/Jean-Luc Flemal

Belgium will urge the European Union to require carmakers to keep radio receivers in new vehicles, preventing drivers from having to rely solely on internet radio and streaming services.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by the media ministers of Belgium’s three language communities: Jacqueline Galant (MR), Cieltje Van Achter (N-VA) and Gregor Freches (PFF).

In a joint statement, the ministers said new cars should continue to offer direct radio access rather than forcing listeners to use online services.

Belgium will defend this position in talks on the Digital Network Act, a proposed EU law on digital networks put forward by the European Commission in January.

The draft legislation includes specific provisions aimed at preserving analogue radio, but some manufacturers are already selling models without radio reception.

The three ministers said people should be able to listen to radio while travelling “directly, without a subscription, without using data and without first having to navigate between different apps”.

In Belgium, around 17% of total radio listening takes place while people are on the move.

The ministers said radio remains an important source of information and enjoys a high level of public trust. They added that direct terrestrial reception works without a mobile connection and helps ensure access to local radio stations.

“Everyone must be able to switch on their car radio instantly, without an app, without a subscription and without using data,” the ministers said.

“Preserving radio reception in new vehicles means defending simple, free and universal access to quality information and to a medium that Belgians trust,” they added.

In April, Belgium’s radio industry called on EU institutions to make FM and DAB+ radio receivers mandatory in all new vehicles registered in the bloc.

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