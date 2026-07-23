Young Belgian woman rescued after cliff fall in southern Italy

Bagni Regina Giovanna, place where the incident has occurred. Credit: Italian Tourism Office

A 26-year-old Belgian woman was pulled from the waters off the Italian coast on Tuesday after falling from a cliff into the sea, La Repubblica reports.

The incident happened at the Bagni Regina Giovanna, a scenic but notoriously inaccessible bay near the city of Sorrento. Following her fall, she landed in a remote inlet.

The woman remained conscious, but the shock and severe physical injuries left her entirely unable to move.

The steep terrain made a land-based extraction impossible, with emergency services needing to instead dispatch a speedboat carrying medical personnel to the site.

Navigating jagged rocks, the rescue crew successfully transferred the Belgian tourist onto the boat. They transported her back to the port of Sorrento, where a medical team was waiting to transfer her to a local hospital.

The regional shoreline has seen a spike in similar emergencies recently. Coastguard Commander Alessio De Angelis noted that visitors frequently underestimate the hazards of scaling rocky coastlines and swimming in isolated spots.

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