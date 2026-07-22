Man arrested in connection to stabbing in chip shop in Blankenberge

The attack happened in Blankenberge, West Flanders. Credit: Visit Flanders

A 41-year-old man from Blankenberge, in West Flanders, was arrested in connection with a stabbing in a chip shop that left a 33-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services were called to the chip shop on Malecotstraat, Blankenberge, around 22:30 on Monday following reports of a stabbing.

The 33-year-old victim from Charleroi was taken to hospital in a critical condition. The West Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office said his condition has since stabilised.

According to the initial findings, an argument between the man from Charleroi and the 41-year-old suspect from Blankenberge escalated.

A forensic doctor was appointed to examine the victim’s injuries. Crime scene investigators also attended to carry out forensic examinations.

Further investigation will have to establish the exact circumstances of the incident, the Prosecutor’s Office said on Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested at the scene by local police. After questioning, the Prosecutor’s Office decided to bring him before the investigating judge in Bruges.

On Wednesday, the investigating judge ordered that the 41-year-old be kept in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Bruges pre-trial chamber will decide on Friday morning whether he should remain in prison pending further proceedings.

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