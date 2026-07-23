Higher bond rates: Belgian yield at highest level in fourteen years

A logo of the National Bank of Belgium. Credit: Belga / Jonas Roosens

France’s ten-year borrowing rates on Thursday exceeded the 4% mark for the first time since June 2009, whilst Belgium’s ten-year rate reached its highest level since 2012, at 3.753%.

In Germany, the yield on the ‘Bund’ (the 10-year bond) stood at 3.20%, its highest level since 2011. It had fallen back to 3.19% by 10.15 am.

These 10-year rates reflect the yields that French and foreign investors will demand from this Thursday onwards to lend to France, Belgium and Germany for a decade.

The higher this rate, the greater the burden of debt servicing on public finances.

The symbolic 4% threshold raises questions about the interest costs on France’s public debt, which stands at a record high of 117% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), amounting to more than €3,500 billion.

The current wave of bond market sales, which is driving up interest rates, is linked to growing fears of inflation due to the escalating US-Israeli war on Iran in the Middle East and the sharply rising oil prices. Investors expect central banks to be forced to raise their policy rates.

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