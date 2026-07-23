Bad Bunny treats Brussels to Stromae classic on last show of world tour

Bad Bunny performs at the Roi Baudouin stadium. Credit: The Brussels Times

Global superstar Bad Bunny performed in Brussels, at the King Baudouin Stadium, on Wednesday evening. The stadium was packed to the rafters for the "King of Latin Trap".

More than 56,000 fans gathered in the Belgian capital for the final stop of the Puerto Rico-born singer's Debí Tirar Más Fotos world tour.

"I never thought we would be wrapping up the tour in Belgium," Bad Bunny told the hyped-up crowd in Spanish on Wednesday evening.

For 2,5 hours, he did not speak a word of English, but remained true to his mother tongue. However, he did treat the fans to a little bit of Belgian culture as well.

During an instrumental interlude, a guitarist wearing a straw hat treated the crowd to an acoustic version of 'Alors on danse' by Belgian artist Stromae – something that the audience clearly appreciated.

'I'm cold'

After a total of 57 concerts across Asia, Latin America, Oceania and Europe, Bad Bunny gave the Belgian capital the honour of hosting the tour's last show.

"When they told me we would be playing our final show here, my first thought was, 'Why there, of all the cities?'" he said at the start of his show. "But today, I realise that the best is saved for last. I think this is the best place to bring this series to a close."

However, the Puerto Rican artist is clearly used to different temperatures than the chilly 20°C Brussels had to offer. "It’s a bit cold here, isn’t it?" he asked the audience. "I'm cold, I need a hug."

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