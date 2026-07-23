Belgian film 'Un détour par Diane' in competition at Venice Film Festival

Director Raphael Balboni and director Ann Sirot pose for the photographer during a press conference regarding the presence of Belgian French-speaking cinema in Cannes festival, organised by the Centre of cinema and audio-visual in Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles, in Brussels, Wednesday 19 April 2023. Credit: Belga

Un détour par Diane, the new feature film by Belgian directors Raphaël Balboni and Ann Sirot, has been selected for the Orizzonti competition at the 83rd Venice Film Festival, to be held from 2 to 12 September.

Wallonie Bruxelles Images announced this on Thursday. The film will have its world premiere in the section, which forms part of the official selection at the Venice International Film Festival.

It is the directing duo’s third feature, following Une vie démente, which won several Magritte awards, and Le Syndrome des amours passées, which was presented at Critics’ Week in 2023.

Produced by Les Films du Fleuve, the company founded by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, Un détour par Diane received support from the Wallonia-Brussels Federation.

The film tells the story of Diane, a young woman who discovers that her mother was raped three years before she was born.

Consumed by a desire for revenge, she comes up against her mother’s wish to move on and rebuild her life.

Orizzonti, one of the official competitive sections of the Venice Film Festival, honours films that explore new forms of cinematic expression and highlights emerging trends in contemporary cinema.

Over the years, the section has helped launch or support the early work of directors including Quentin Dupieux, Robin Campillo and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

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