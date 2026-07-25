Person shot in the leg on Rue Heyvaert in Molenbeek overnight

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

A person was shot in the leg in Rue Heyvaert / Heyvaertstraat in Molenbeek at about 23:30 on Friday evening, Brussels West police said.

A police patrol went to the scene and found the victim wounded. The injured person was taken to hospital for treatment.

According to initial information, the victim is not in a life-threatening condition.

Police set up a security cordon and informed the Brussels public prosecutor’s office. Forensic specialists were then called in to examine the scene and gather evidence.

An investigation into the exact circumstances of the shooting is ongoing. No further information has been released for now.

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