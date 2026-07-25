A nighttime visit to Pantheon and Colloseum? Rome's iconic structures to stay open longer in heat

A general view shows the Temple of Venus and Roma and the Colosseum monument during the Way of the Cross (Via Crucis) prayer service in Rome on April 7, 2023 as part of celebrations of the Holy Week. Credit: AFP / Belga

Rome will extend August opening hours at the Pantheon and the Colosseum to encourage visits during cooler parts of the day, with the sites staying open until 23:00 and 23:30 respectively.

Italy’s Ministry of Tourism said the longer hours are intended to make two of the capital’s best-known landmarks more accessible during the hottest month of the year.

The Pantheon will be open every day except Thursday, while the Colosseum will offer extended evening opening on Fridays and Saturdays.

Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli said the move would help people discover the sites more easily and raise awareness of their cultural value.

He added that the new timetable is also designed to manage visitor numbers more effectively and improve the flow of tourists.

Extended summer opening hours are already in place at Milan’s Castello Sforzesco, a historic castle that houses eight museums.

During August, the castle will remain open for an extra two hours, until 19:30.

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