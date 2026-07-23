Tomorrowland festival gives Brussels hotels big summer boost

Two pre-parties are part of Tomorrowland's Global Journey programme. One is happening today, 23 July. Credit: Tomorrowland.

Tomorrowland has signed deals with more than 40 hotels in the capital, making Brussels its main campsite and generating great revenue for the Brussels hospitality sector.

Around 60,000 hotel overnight stays are expected in Brussels over the two Tomorrowland festival weekends. People from around the globe use Brussels as a travel base to the town of Boom (Antwerp province) for the show, VRT reports.

Tomorrowland's Global Journey travel package includes 43 partner hotels in the capital compared with 12 in Antwerp. This makes Brussels Tomorrowland's main accommodation hub for festivalgoers.

Their influx, combined with last weekend's Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, pushed hotel occupancy close to capacity, the Brussels Hotel Association (BHA) reportedly stated.

Its Secretary-General, Rodolphe Van Weyenbergh, told VRT he would prefer the Grand Prix to be held in August to spread tourism more evenly across the summer.

Brussels Airlines is also seeing an increase in traffic to Tomorrowland. The airline is transporting around 25,000 festivalgoers from 106 countries on 409 flights, more than 10,000 additional passengers compared with the 2024 edition. More than 1,000 passengers travelled on special party flights featuring live DJ sets.

Several Brussels hotels have also adopted Tomorrowland-themed decorations and activities for guests.

Speaking to BX1, Hotel Le Plaza director Laurent Dekeef said the aim was to extend the festival atmosphere beyond the site in Boom.

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