Belgium ranks second in the world when it comes to median wealth per adult

Illustrative image. Credit: Mathieu Stern

Belgians are the second-richest in the world in terms of median wealth per adult, according to the Global Wealth Report 2026 by the Swiss bank UBS.

The assets of a median adult in Belgium are worth $277,166 (around €243,600), according to the report, with Luxembourg some way ahead at $394,005.

Belgium ranked above Denmark ($203,771, or €179,239), Switzerland ($145,555, or €), Norway ($140,003, €128,031 ) and the Netherlands ($127,407, or €112,068). UBS calculates wealth by combining financial and real assets and subtracting any debt.

When looking at average wealth per adult, Belgium drops down the list significantly to 11th, with average assets worth $406,406 (around €357,478). Switzerland tops that chart at $910,382 (around €800,781), followed by the United States ($696,277, or €612,452), Luxembourg ($654,732, or €575,908), and Hong Kong ($648,267, or €570,222).

According to the report, global personal wealth has risen by 10%, the fastest pace since 2017. It marks the third year in a row with strong growth. The number of dollar millionaires has risen globally by 1.5%, meaning that roughly a million people became dollar millionaires in 2025.

UBS do point out that the majority of growth is seen in wealth segments above $5 million, the so-called “bigger siblings” of millionaires. This segment is rapidly expanding, especially in China, Australia, and the United States.

The number of people in what UBS describes as the lowest wealth band dropped from 75% to 41%. This group owns under $10,000 (around €8,796) in assets.

Regionally, North Americans remain the wealthiest group on average, with $660,000 (around €580,542) per adult, followed by Australia and New Zealand at $590,000 (around €518,969). Western Europe remains far behind with average wealth of slightly over $330,000 (around €290,271).

Wealth growth was strongest in Eastern Europe at 28.3%, followed by Latin America at 22.3%, Australia and New Zealand at 17.4%, and Western Europe at 16.8%.

According to UBS, a notable driver of wealth growth outside the USA was the depreciation of the dollar.

Median wealth 1 Luxembourg $394,005 (€346,570) 2 Belgium $277,166 (€243,797) 3 Australia $210,783 (€185,406) 4 New Zealand $206,617 (€181,742) 5 Denmark $203,771 (€179,239) 6 Hong Kong $187,968 (€165,338) 7 Canada $147,811 (€130,016) 8 Switzerland $145,555 (€128,031) 9 Norway $140,003 (€123,148) 10 Japan $135,745 (€119,402)

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