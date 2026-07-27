Man takes his own life after firing shots at a group of Travellers in a car park

Illustration picture shows the city centre of Marche-en-Famenne. Credit: John Thys/Belga

A 34-year-old man from Hotton was found dead on Monday morning after opening fire near caravans and vehicles occupied by Travellers at the Bourdon-Hotton industrial estate on Sunday night, prosecutors said.

The man, born in 1990, went to the site at about 23:00, where Travellers had parked on a car park. According to the Luxembourg public prosecutor’s office, he fired shots towards the caravans and vehicles, before fleeing in his van.

A group of Travellers reportedly gave chase and shots were exchanged during the pursuit.

The van eventually came to a stop in Rue de Hotton in Marche-en-Famenne. The man then ran off on foot towards nearby woods, the prosecutor’s office said.

A large-scale search operation was launched, and his body was found at around 08:00 on Monday.

In view of a head wound, the forensic pathologist concluded that he had taken his own life. The prosecutor’s office said an autopsy would therefore not be needed to establish the cause of death.

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