Woman found injured following a knife attack in Antwerp

Illustrative image of a police car in Antwerp. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

A 50-year-old woman was seriously injured in a knife attack in Antwerp’s Schipperskwartier district on Tuesday morning, but is now out of danger. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to local authorities.

Police officers were called to the scene of the attack on Vingerlingstraat at around 06:30. The perpetrator fled the scene after the stabbing.

Officers gave the victim first aid at the scene and kept passers-by away. Specialists from the federal judicial police forensic laboratory were sent to the scene.

A security perimeter was set up while other police teams searched the surrounding area for the attacker, according to local police spokesperson Wouter Bruyns.

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but her condition stabilised later in the morning.

A suspect was identified on Tuesday afternoon. “He is a young man who has just turned eighteen. The local criminal investigation department arrested him at his home. What motivated him is part of the ongoing investigation,” said Bruyns.

This article was updated.

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