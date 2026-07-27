Wednesday 29 July 2026
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Police arrest suspect after double stabbing at Ghent city festival

Monday 27 July 2026
By  Josse Van Dessel
Police arrest suspect after double stabbing at Ghent city festival
The opening of the 'Gentse Feesten' city festival in Ghent in 2019. Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga

Police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing which took place on Monday, 20 July, near the city festival Gentse Feesten in Ghent. A second suspect is still at large.

The stabbing happened on Monday morning when two men wearing ski masks attacked two victims, including a 19-year-old who suffered severe injuries. The incident happened near Rodetorenkaai in the north of the city.

The 19-year-old is still hospitalised, but his condition is no longer critical.

Police released images of the suspects shortly after the incident, with one of them caught on camera without a mask.

Credit: Belgian Federal Police

The stabbing might be related to a fight that broke out Sunday night on Vrijdagsmarkt. Police are asking any witnesses to share videos they took of the fight.

A second stabbing took place near the festivities later on Monday. It is not yet clear whether the incidents are related, and if suspects have been identified in that case.

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