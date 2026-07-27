Police arrest suspect after double stabbing at Ghent city festival

The opening of the 'Gentse Feesten' city festival in Ghent in 2019. Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga

Police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing which took place on Monday, 20 July, near the city festival Gentse Feesten in Ghent. A second suspect is still at large.

The stabbing happened on Monday morning when two men wearing ski masks attacked two victims, including a 19-year-old who suffered severe injuries. The incident happened near Rodetorenkaai in the north of the city.

The 19-year-old is still hospitalised, but his condition is no longer critical.

Police released images of the suspects shortly after the incident, with one of them caught on camera without a mask.

The stabbing might be related to a fight that broke out Sunday night on Vrijdagsmarkt. Police are asking any witnesses to share videos they took of the fight.

A second stabbing took place near the festivities later on Monday. It is not yet clear whether the incidents are related, and if suspects have been identified in that case.

FEEDBACK - De eerste verdachte van de steekpartij in Gent op 20/07/2026 werd geïdentificeerd en aangehouden door de onderzoeksrechter. Tips over de tweede verdachte en beelden van de vechtpartij op 19/07/2026 blijven welkom. Bedankt voor uw medewerking. https://t.co/0FaDpwjA2P pic.twitter.com/HLPws8Z7i2 — Federale Politie (@federalepolitie) July 27, 2026

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