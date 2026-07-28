Traffic disruptions expected on the E40 as roadworks begin in August

Illustration shows the name of the Helecine municipality on a road sign. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Maintenance work on the E40 between Tienen in Flemish Brabant and Hélécine in Walloon Brabant will begin on 3 August and continue until mid-September, with two lanes out of three remaining open in both directions.

The Flemish road infrastructure agency said on Tuesday that the work will cover about four kilometres of motorway.

It will include laying new asphalt and repainting road markings in both directions.

The new road surface between Tienen and the regional border with Wallonia is expected to slightly reduce noise for nearby residents.

To limit disruption, two of the three lanes will stay open in each direction throughout the works.

During some phases, traffic will be partially diverted to the opposite side of the motorway.

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