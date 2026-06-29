Drivers warned of summer traffic disruptions on Belgian motorways

Image of the E19 in Belgium. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Drivers may face traffic jams and other disruptions this summer as several roadworks are set to take place across Flanders, according to the Flemish Roads and Traffic Agency (AWV).

Significant traffic disruption is expected at the Machelen junction (E19/R0) from 10 August to 26 September. Structural maintenance work will be carried out on the link road to the inner Brussels ring road.

Also on the E19, significant disruption is expected until 17 July due to structural maintenance work near Mechelen in the direction of Brussels. In August, work will take place near Rumst.

In Zwijnaarde, significant disruption is expected on the E17 towards Kortrijk from 3 to 9 August. Work will also be carried out at the Zwijnaarde junction, and the slip roads from the E40 coming from Brussels and Ostend towards Kortrijk will be closed.

Additionally, on the E17, between Destelbergen and Gentbrugge, significant disruption is expected from 10 to 15 August in the direction of Ghent. The slip roads from the R4 coming from Zeehaven and Merelbeke will be closed.

However, some roadworks will cause only limited or moderate disruption. In Drongen, the Goedinge Bridge on the E40 will undergo renovation work for ten nights from 24 August. This work will affect traffic heading towards Ostend. In September, further disruption is expected in this area during the day.

In addition, structural maintenance work will be carried out on the A12 at Meise; disruption is expected in both directions until the end of September.

Meanwhile, in Kraainem, maintenance work is planned on the expansion joints of the bridges on the E40, which could cause moderate disruption from 3 to 31 August.

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