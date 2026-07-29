Children fall ill after playing 'pee quiz' game at playground in Flanders

A girl and a boy pictured in a playground in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

Several children fell ill in Kalmthout (Antwerp) on Tuesday after taking part in a game that involved drinking several cups of water in a short time.

The incident was first reported by Het Laatste Nieuws and has been confirmed by councillor and acting mayor Jeff Van den Bergh of CD&V.

The children were taking part in a so-called "pee quiz", a game in which participants drink water quickly.

In extreme cases, drinking too much water in a short period can lead to water intoxication, but the consequences in Kalmthout were limited.

Van den Bergh said he knew of three children who had become unwell. Two complained of stomach problems and headaches, while a third was sick.

He said parents were informed immediately by email and offered an apology.

A meeting was held with the play scheme supervisors on Wednesday morning. According to Van den Bergh, they were also shaken by what happened.

He said the supervisors had originally been playing a different game, but noticed that the children were becoming sluggish in the heat. They then decided to switch to the drinking game so the children would take in some water.

"That was in itself a good reflex, but too much is never good," Van den Bergh said.

He stressed that the roughly 70 supervisors generally do good work. He said they volunteer to give children a good time, even though they could instead take better-paid holiday jobs.

Van den Bergh added that he hoped the incident would not undermine their motivation or commitment.

It is not the first time the game has ended badly. In November 2025, a 10-year-old boy was admitted to the intensive care unit at Antwerp University Hospital after playing the same game at Scouts in Antwerp.

He had drunk five litres of water in two hours.

Related News