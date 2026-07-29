Woman in her fifties found dead at home in Wallonia

Illustration shows the name of the Gerpinnes municipality on a road sign, Monday 30 April 2018. Credit: Belga

A woman born in 1968 was found dead in her home in Gerpinnes, Hainaut, on Tuesday afternoon

The Charleroi Public Prosecutor’s Office said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by Sudinfo.

Investigators have called in forensic police and a medical examiner to establish the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding it.

According to Sudinfo, the death may be being treated as suspicious.

On Wednesday morning, the Charleroi Public Prosecutor’s Office stated this tragic case, confirming that a woman, born in 1968, was found dead at her home on Tuesday 28 July 2026 in the town of Gerpinnes.

"To shed light on the causes and circumstances of the death, the Public Prosecutor’s Office called in the forensic science and technology laboratory, as well as a forensic pathologist, who visited the scene to carry out initial examinations."

They added that they will therefore have to wait for the experts’ findings before knowing any more.

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