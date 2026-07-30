Man stabbed in Brussels' red-light district

A man looking up at the women in the window in Rue d'Aerschot / Aarschotstraat in the Red Light District in Schaarbeek / Schaerbeek, Brussels, Tuesday 14 May 2013. Credit: Belga

A man was stabbed on Wednesday evening on Rue d’Aerschot in Schaerbeek, the Brussels North police zone said on Thursday.

At around 21:45, a patrol was called to Rue d’Aerschot, the Brussels' red-light district.

A large crowd had gathered there. On arrival, officers found a victim who had been injured with a sharp object.

The victim was treated by the emergency services and taken to hospital. According to the police, his life is not in danger.

A suspect has been arrested and is in custody. The investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

No further information has been released at this stage regarding the motive for the incident or the identities of those involved.

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