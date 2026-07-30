Shared e-scooters and bikes must be returned by September in Brussels

Electric scooters of the Dott and Tier platforms pictured in Brussels on Wednesday 10 January 2024. Credit: Belga

Shared e-scooters and bicycles operating under the licences annulled by the Council of State on Wednesday must be removed from public spaces in Brussels by 1 September.

Regional transport department Brussels Mobility made the announcement on Thursday after the Council of State rejected the appeal by multinational operator Lime.

The measure applies to free-floating shared scooters and bicycles currently operating in the capital under the cancelled licences.

Brussels Mobility also said it would invite all operators in the sector to a consultation meeting in mid-August.

The meeting will examine the consequences of the Council of State ruling and discuss possible next steps.

On Wednesday, the Council of State annulled licences granting bike-sharing services in Brussels on Wednesday.

The high court had been asked to rule on an appeal lodged by the multinational company Lime, which had been excluded from the Brussels market.

As for the rest, the judgement rejects the requests to maintain the validity of the current licences.

The Region had made this request, in particular, because it has decided to ban the provision of shared scooters from next January.

However, the consequences of this decision have yet to be clarified.

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