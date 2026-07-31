Toddler fighting for her life after fall from window in East Flanders

The Sint-Niklaas police station. Credit: Belga/ James Arthur Gekiere

A two-year-old girl is in a life-threatening condition after falling from a second-floor window at a Red Cross reception centre in East Flanders.

The incident happened at around 18:00 on Thursday at the reception centre in Kasteelstraat, Sint-Niklaas.

East Flanders Public Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Lisa De Wilde said the most likely scenario is that this was a tragic accident.

The child was taken to hospital immediately.

"The exact circumstances are still unclear, but the most likely explanation is that this was a tragic accident. A thorough investigation will provide more clarity," De Wilde said.

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