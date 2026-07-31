Friday 31 July 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Toddler fighting for her life after fall from window in East Flanders

Friday 31 July 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Toddler fighting for her life after fall from window in East Flanders
The Sint-Niklaas police station. Credit: Belga/ James Arthur Gekiere

A two-year-old girl is in a life-threatening condition after falling from a second-floor window at a Red Cross reception centre in East Flanders.

The incident happened at around 18:00 on Thursday at the reception centre in Kasteelstraat, Sint-Niklaas.

East Flanders Public Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Lisa De Wilde said the most likely scenario is that this was a tragic accident.

The child was taken to hospital immediately.

"The exact circumstances are still unclear, but the most likely explanation is that this was a tragic accident. A thorough investigation will provide more clarity," De Wilde said.

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