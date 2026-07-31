Man given suspended sentence for 'self-defence' box cutter attack in Brussels

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 months' imprisonment, suspended, after attacking another man with a box cutter in Brussels.

The incident took place on 1 February 2026 in Rue Blaes, in Brussels' Marolles district. Several people became involved in an altercation that prompted a police response.

"When officers arrived, they saw one man stabbing his opponent three times in the back. The incident was captured on CCTV at a nearby barber's shop and witnessed by a bystander," the public prosecutor said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene while carrying a box cutter.

The victim was left unable to work for three days as a result of the injuries.

The prosecution had requested a 17-month prison sentence, while the defence argued for an acquittal, but the court rejected that claim.

"The victim first insulted my client and his mother, after which a fight broke out," the defence lawyer said.

"A chair was thrown first, and my client produced the knife to defend himself. While the victim was unable to work for three days, my client was unfit for work for ten days. If this is not self-defence, it should at least be regarded as provocation."

The Brussels Criminal Court sentenced the defendant to 14 months' imprisonment, suspended.

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