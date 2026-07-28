Brussels shopkeeper dies after defending woman from abuse on tram

Driss Atounane, 54, died on Sunday after falling into a coma. Credit: D.R./Belga

A well-known Brussels shopkeeper died over the weekend days after he was allegedly attacked on a tram on his way to work.

SudInfo reports that Driss Atounane, who ran a supermarket on Place Liedts in Schaerbeek, was travelling on Tram 55 in Evere on Thursday afternoon when he intervened to defend a woman who was being verbally abused by a fellow passenger.

The assailant reportedly shouted insults at the woman, calling her a “dirty Arab” and telling her she had “no business being here”.

Atounane, 54, saw the altercation at the Linde tram stop and called out the man’s behaviour. According to SudInfo, the assailant responded by hitting him over the head with a heavy object, causing him to fall to the floor.

Atounane was taken to the Brugmann University Hospital, where he fell into a coma. He died on Sunday morning.

The Brussels public prosecutor's office confirmed SudInfo’s reporting. "The accused has been placed under arrest warrant and a psychiatric expert has been appointed by the investigating judge to conduct an evaluation," said Aurélie-Anne De Vos, deputy public prosecutor of Brussels.

A spokesperson for Brussels public transport operator STIB-MIVB told Bruzz that a woman had come forward to testify that the arrested man “verbally attacked her with racist slurs”.

'Ultimate act of courage'

Atounane’s death has provoked widespread upset and anger in across the city.

Writing on Facebook, Hasan Koyuncu (PS), the chairman of the Schaerbeek municipal council, said: "Dying because you wanted to protect someone is an unbearable injustice. I hope that justice will be served and that Driss's courage will never be forgotten."

Emir Kir (Independent), Mayor of Saint-Josse-ten-Node, wrote: "By intervening to defend a woman who was being attacked, he chose humanity. An ultimate act of courage that painfully reminds us of the importance of civic spirit and solidarity."

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