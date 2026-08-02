Police boost patrols at Belgian nudist beach following rise in sex offences

Bredene nudist beach. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Police are intensifying patrols around the nudist beach in the coastal municipality of Bredene following a sharp rise in sexual offences, according to VRT.

Authorities have logged 46 official reports of inappropriate behaviour in the vicinity since the start of the year. These range from indecent exposure in public to sex acts.

Local police covering Bredene and neighbouring De Haan told the Flemish broadcaster that they had noticed an uptick in inappropriate behaviour.

"We are seeing a clear increase compared with last year," police spokesperson Andy Boey said.

Offenders frequently target the Spanjaardduin – a protected dune area running directly adjacent to the official nudist beach. This specific ecological zone is strictly off-limits to the public.

To curb the illicit activity, officers will execute unannounced sweeps through the dunes during the day, evening, and night over the coming weeks.

Authorities demand that visitors respect all signage and restrict nude recreation exclusively to the official demarcated beach.

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