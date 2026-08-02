Bicycle tunnel under Scheldt river in Antwerp closed due to water leak

The boat shuttle to Linkeroever, Antwerp's neighbourhood connected by the tunnel. Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson/ The Brussels Times.

A water leak has forced the closure of the cyclists’ tunnel beneath the River Scheldt in Antwerp in both directions, with no clear indication yet of when it will reopen.

The local fire service confirmed the closure on Sunday afternoon. According to the fire service, the leak developed at several points in a very large water main running from one bank of the river to the other.

Officials stressed that the water entering the tunnel is not coming from the Scheldt itself. Several emergency crews are currently at the scene.

A spokesperson for Antwerp police said the leak is now being shut off. There had briefly been concern that the drinking water supply to Linkeroever could be affected, but police said that risk has now passed.

Residents on Linkeroever may, however, notice some change in water pressure. The damaged pipe normally pumps 450,000 litres of water per minute from the right bank to the left bank.

It is not yet clear what damage the leak has caused to the tunnel or its lifts.

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