Hungary: Europe's biggest psychedelic festival cuts its lineup short after two deaths

Illustrative image from Ozora 2010. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Organisers of the Ozora psychedelic festival in Hungary, one of Europe’s biggest trance music gatherings, said on Sunday that all concerts would end from midnight after two people died during the event.

Police told Hungarian regional news website FEOL that a 45-year-old American man fell to his death on Saturday after climbing one of the decorative structures around the main stage.

Authorities and organisers believe the man probably took his own life. Earlier that day, a 39-year-old Hungarian woman became unwell, probably because of the extreme heat, and attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful, according to FEOL.

In a statement, organisers said: “In light of these tragic events, all music programmes will end at midnight tonight.”

The Ozora festival has been taking place since 24 July at Dádpuszta in central Hungary. Sunday was due to be its last full day, with the final concerts originally scheduled to continue into the early hours of Monday.

Hungary has been under its highest heat alert since Thursday, with temperatures reaching as high as 40C° over the weekend.

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