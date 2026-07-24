Tomorrowland kicks off second weekend with limited fireworks

People attend the first day of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival, Friday, 18 July 2025, in Boom. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman

Tomorrowland opens its second and final weekend in Boom on Friday, with organisers once again opting for a limited pyrotechnic display instead of the festival's traditional fireworks.

During the opening weekend, the authorities in the cities of Boom and Rumst have not authorised large-scale fireworks due to the ongoing orange fire risk and the ongoing dry weather.

Instead, the festival's main stage will feature a limited and controlled pyrotechnic show, which organisers say does not include traditional aerial fireworks.

Despite the restrictions, Tomorrowland is once again expecting hundreds of thousands of visitors over the three-day festival.

Festivalgoers will be able to enjoy performances across 16 stages, featuring techno, house, drum and bass, psytrance, and hardstyle.

Police described the first weekend as "relatively calm", recording 192 drug possession offences involving personal-use quantities and arresting 13 suspected drug dealers.

This year's edition is centred around "Consciencia", a new multi-year theme exploring six human emotions that will also feature at future Tomorrowland festivals in France and Thailand.

Belgian artists such as Amelie Lens, Dimitri Vegas, Lost Frequencies and Netsky will perform alongside international names including Martin Garrix, Calvin Harris, Steve Angello, Armin van Buuren and Nico Moreno.

Related News