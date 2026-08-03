Educational farm reopens in Flanders following STEC bacteria outbreak

Illustrative image of a doctor and a patient. Credit: Belga/Anthony Dehez

An educational farm in Brasschaat, in Antwerp, was reopened on Tuesday after several children were infected with a type of bacteria that can cause serious food poisoning.

The Mikerf farm and its adjoining tavern had been shut since mid-July following an outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC).

After an investigation, the Flemish regional authorities’ care department identified the Brasschaat farm as the very likely source of the infections.

Laboratory tests confirmed a genetic match between STEC bacteria found in several sick children in recent weeks and bacteria present in the animals’ faeces at the farm, the Flemish health department said.

Authorities believe some of the affected children were infected through direct or indirect contact with the farm animals or their droppings.

Between late June and mid-July, eight children from the Brasschaat area were admitted to hospital with haemolytic uraemic syndrome, a serious kidney condition caused by STEC infection.

Investigations are continuing, including to establish whether all of the children were infected through contact with animals at the petting farm.

The site will reopen under strict hygiene measures, regional authorities said on Monday.

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