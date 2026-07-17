Warming seas see spread of 'flesh-eating bacteria' – what does this mean for Belgium?

Illustrative image of people by the sea. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Rising sea temperatures have triggered the spread of "flesh-eating bacteria" across European coastal areas. What does this mean for Belgium?

The summer months tend to brew the perfect conditions for the growth of Vibrio bacteria, which naturally thrive in warmer coastal waters.

Some strains of Vibrio are colloquially referred to as “flesh-eating bacteria” as they can cause skin to "rot", although this is not common.

Vibrio infections occur when a person is exposed to the bacteria through an open wound or by consuming contaminated raw or undercooked seafood and shellfish.

While Vibrio infections are relatively rare in Europe, the number of reported infections has risen in recent years in countries bordering the Baltic Sea, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The bacteria have also been found in the North Sea, with the ECDC expecting Vibrio strains to continue to spread across Europe as climate change makes conditions more favourable for bacterial growth in European seas.

In Belgium, risks of infection have previously been deemed low. However, on Monday, UCLouvain professor Géraldine Laloux told La Libre that Belgium could face greater risks of vibrio infections in the future, amid changing climate trends.

Nonetheless, the expert underlined that this scenario should not be a cause for panic, but rather increased vigilance. She advised that “if a bathing site is reported to be at risk, measures are taken to inform bathers".

Infections, symptoms and risks

Anyone exposed to contaminated water or food may become infected. Symptoms of a Vibrio infection, known as vibriosis, usually appear a few hours or days after exposure. The symptoms depend on how the infection is acquired.

When a person consumes Vibrio-contaminated food, symptoms typically include abdominal pain, watery diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, chills and fever. This is the most common and least serious form of the infection.

If an infection is caused by Vibrio-contaminated water coming in contact with an open wound, symptoms include redness, swelling and pain in the affected area. In rare cases, if left untreated, this can lead to “rotting skin”, bloodstream infections, sepsis or limb amputations.

Although mild cases can resolve on their own, according to the ECDC, severe infections might require urgent medical treatment, antibiotics or hospital care. It is recommended to seek medical advice once signs of an infection develop.

Early treatment is particularly important for those with a higher risk of developing more severe symptoms. This includes diabetics, elderly people, people with chronic liver disease and people with weakened immune systems.

Preventing infections

To reduce the risk of vibriosis, health experts recommend avoiding swimming in the sea with open cuts or wounds or covering wounds with waterproof dressings before swimming.

Additionally, it is recommended to clean and disinfect any wound that has been in contact with (possibly contaminated) seawater or raw seafood.

The ECDC further recommends not eating raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters, to reduce risks.

The ECDC Vibrio viewer map offers an overview of the risk level associated with environmental conditions for Vibrio growth across Europe.

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