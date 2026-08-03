Two people hospitalised after a fire in an abandoned building

Illustration picture shows a logo of the Hesbaye firefighters. Credit: Belga/John Thys

Two squatters were taken to hospital after a fire broke out on Monday morning in an abandoned building in Waremme, in Wallonia, the Hesbaye emergency zone said.

Firefighters were called shortly before 08:00 to the empty house on Rue Saint-Éloi.

The fire started on the first floor of the building. It is believed to have started in a pile of rubbish.

A man and a woman in their early 40s were in the building when the fire broke out. Both suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital.

Officers from the Hesbaye police zone attended the scene and recorded the incident.

A few months ago, emergency services were called to a similar incident in the same building, although no one was inside at the time, a spokesperson for the emergency zone told Belga News Agency.

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