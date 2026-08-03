Brussels café brawl leaves two people injured

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Two people were injured in a fight at a café on Boulevard du Jubilé in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean on Sunday, according to local police on Monday.

A firearm and a knife were used during the altercation, but neither victim is in a life-threatening condition.

Police officers attended the scene and arrested several suspects.

An investigation is under way to establish the exact circumstances of the fight and the responsibility of those involved.

“In the interest of the investigation, there will be no further comment,” the Brussels-West police zone said.

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