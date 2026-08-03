Monday 3 August 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Worker trapped inside lorry after it partly fell into Genk canal

Monday 3 August 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Worker trapped inside lorry after it partly fell into Genk canal
Illustrative image of emergency service vehicles. Credit: Belga

A lorry driver was taken to hospital on Monday morning after becoming trapped in an articulated tipper lorry that overturned and partly fell into the Albert Canal in Genk.

The lorry remained wedged against the quay wall, whilst the driver's compartment, also referred to as the cab, filled with water.

A team leader climbed through the overturned lorry to reach the cab and kept the driver’s head above the water.

He then managed to help the driver out of the cab and pull him onto the roof.

Using another crane, colleagues prevented the overturned lorry from slipping further into the canal.

Firefighters from Genk arrived to help evacuate the worker from the roof of the cab.

He was later taken to hospital for treatment, and his injuries do not appear to be serious.

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