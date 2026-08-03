Emergency number activated amid storm risk in southern provinces

Credit: Belga/ Tom Goyvaerts

Belgium’s Interior Ministry activated the 1722 emergency number on Monday because of a risk of storms and flooding in four southern provinces.

The measure follows a yellow thunderstorm warning issued by the Royal Meteorological Institute for Hainaut, Namur, Liège and Luxembourg.

The warning is in force from 17:00 on Monday until 03:00 on Tuesday.

The Interior Ministry said the quickest way to request help from the fire brigade in situations where no lives are in danger is through the online portal 1722.be. However, people can also call 1722.

Nonetheless, emergency services urge people to call 112 if a life is potentially in danger.

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