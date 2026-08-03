Code orange heat warning issued for most of Belgium as temperatures set to hit 36°C

Place Flagey Fountains in Ixelles. Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson / The Brussels Times

Belgium will see very hot and sunny weather on Monday, with inland temperatures reaching up to 36°C and heat warnings in place across almost the entire country, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

The coast will be noticeably cooler, with temperatures of around 24°C to 25°C.

During the afternoon, a few thunderstorms may develop in the east and south of the country.

An orange heat warning is in force on Monday in nearly all provinces, while West Flanders and East Flanders remain under a yellow warning.

This evening and overnight, skies will stay partly cloudy, with local showers and thunderstorms possible.

In the south-east in particular, these storms could bring strong gusts of wind and hail.

It will remain close and warm overnight, with minimum temperatures ranging from 18°C to 23°C.

Tuesday will stay warm and unsettled, with highs of 25°C to 31°C. Rain and thunderstorms may return during the day, although the coast is expected to remain largely dry.

Wednesday will bring variable cloud and a further chance of local showers. Temperatures will ease slightly, with maximums of 23°C to 28°C, while strong winds may still affect coastal areas.

Yellow heat warnings will remain in force across the whole country on Tuesday and Wednesday, except along the coast.

From Thursday, temperatures are expected to fall further. For the end of the week and the weekend, the RMI forecasts highs of about 21°C to 24°C, with conditions remaining mostly dry.

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