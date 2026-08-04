More than half of stalking reports in Belgium are dismissed

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More than half of all stalking complaints filed with the police in Belgium over the past five years were dropped.

The figures, compiled by MP Sophie De Wit (N-VA) and reported on Tuesday by Het Nieuwsblad, show that the justice system handled more than a third more stalking cases between 2021 and 2025.

In the past five years, 39,388 registered complaints were dropped for technical reasons, such as insufficient evidence or because the suspect could not be identified.

A further 32,098 cases were dropped on grounds of prosecutorial discretion, meaning the public prosecutor decided not to pursue criminal proceedings.

That brings the total number of cases dropped to 71,486, or 54% of all stalking files. Only 11,941 cases, or 9%, ultimately led to a summons.

Criminologist Anne Groenen told the newspaper that cases dropped for technical reasons are often linked to a lack of evidence.

She said stalking typically involves a series of behaviours that may appear trivial when viewed separately, but together form a pattern that seriously disrupts a victim’s peace of mind.

Proving that pattern in legal terms is often more difficult than proving a single clear act of violence, she said.

Groenen added that a case being dropped does not necessarily mean complete impunity, because a judge can still impose protective measures such as a restraining order or a ban on entering certain places.

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