One person stabbed in brawl near Brussels-Midi station

Place de la Constitution in Saint-Gilles. Credit: Monument Heritage Brussels

A brawl involving several people left one person injured on Monday evening in Saint-Gilles, near Midi station, according to the Brussels-Midi police district.

The victim’s life is not in danger.

"Whilst on patrol on Place de la Constitution in Saint-Gilles, police officers intervened at around 21:20 following a brawl involving several people," the police said.

During the police operation, one of the people involved in the altercation "stabbed another person, wounding them in the back", the police said.

Police officers then managed to subdue and handcuff the armed man. "The knife used was seized. The suspect has been taken into custody," the police added.

After receiving first aid from a police officer, the victim was taken to hospital. Their life is not in danger.

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