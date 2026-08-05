Belgian woman charged over foiled bomb attack in central Paris

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

A 24-year-old Belgian woman has been charged over an alleged foiled bomb plot targeting Bank of America's Paris headquarters, French prosecutors confirmed on Wednesday.

Four other suspects, aged between 16 and 21, have also been charged in connection with the incident.

The incident took place on the night of 27 March, when French police spotted a teenager allegedly placing a homemade bomb outside the bank in the 8th arrondissement of Paris.

The woman, from Liège, was handed over by Belgian authorities under a European arrest warrant and charged with the offences on 31 July according to France's National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office, speaking to Belga.

The charges against her include terrorist criminal association with the aim of preparing acts of terrorism, specifically the planned destruction of property using explosive or incendiary substances in circumstances likely to endanger lives.

She is also accused of possessing and transporting explosive materials in connection with a terrorist enterprise carried out by an organised group.

Although the investigating judge initially placed her under judicial supervision, she was later remanded in custody by a judge responsible for detention decisions.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said five people have now been charged and placed in pre-trial detention in the case, including three minors.

French judicial authorities have declined to provide further details at this stage because the investigation is covered by judicial secrecy.

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