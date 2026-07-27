Woman killed in Berlin attack was visiting the city with her daughter

Credit: People laying flowers near the Brandenburg Gate. Credit: Belga

The woman killed in the attack on Berlin Pride was a Polish national visiting the German capital with her daughter, Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an exhibition opening, Wegner addressed a Polish diplomat and said he was deeply moved by the events of Saturday.

“My thoughts are with you and, above all, with the daughter and family of the woman who was killed,” he said.

Wegner described the assault as a terrorist attack driven by hatred and called for greater cooperation and solidarity, with less hatred and conflict.

Poland’s foreign ministry later expressed its condolences to the victim’s relatives on social media, saying it was shocked and deeply saddened.

The car-ramming and knife attack, carried out on Saturday evening, also injured 29 people.

The suspected attacker, a 21-year-old man, was shot dead by police on Sunday after he moved towards officers with a weapon.

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