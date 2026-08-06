Service on Brussels tram lines restored after disruptions due to fallen tree

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

Tram services on Brussels lines 8 and 25 resumed Wednesday evening after a fallen tree brought down the overhead wires, operator STIB has said.

Services on both lines had been suspended shortly after 16:00.

Line 8 was disrupted between Buyl and Boondael Station, while line 25 was interrupted between Buyl and Hippodrome de Boitsfort.

Passengers were advised to use the replacement T-bus service during the disruption.

On Tuesday, tram lines 7 and 62 were also suspended for a short while after another tree fell near the Sint-Lambertus stop.

Related News