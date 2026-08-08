Police investigate couple subletting rented Airbnb rooms

Firefighters pictured at the scene of a fire in an apartment building in the August Vermeylenlaan street in Antwerp on Wednesday 01 July 2026. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Prosecutors in Antwerp have opened a criminal investigation into Robert-Jan R. and Nathalie H., a couple accused of subletting rented homes through Airbnb.

The Antwerp public prosecutor’s office confirmed the investigation on Saturday.

At the end of last month, an investigation by VRT NWS found that the two tenants had spent years moving from one property to another in Antwerp using what was described as a highly inventive business model.

According to the report, they rented homes, sometimes without paying the rent on time, and then sublet the properties to third parties.

Some of the owners of those homes are still owed money.

The prosecutor’s office has since launched a formal inquiry after several residents filed complaints with the police.

Authorities say there are sufficient indications that a criminal offence may have been committed.

The investigation will now focus on gathering evidence and deciding whether anyone should be prosecuted.

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